BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €66.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.70 ($66.71) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €54.03 ($63.57).

EPA BNP opened at €50.83 ($59.80) on Thursday. BNP Paribas has a 1 year low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 1 year high of €69.17 ($81.38). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €49.08 and a 200-day moving average price of €41.29.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

