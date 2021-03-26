Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 152.06% and a negative net margin of 285.71%.

BLNK stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.83. 3,023,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,279,747. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -78.89 and a beta of 4.23. Blink Charging has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.74.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BLNK shares. Cowen started coverage on Blink Charging in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Blink Charging from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

In other news, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 540,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $22,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,092,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,784,095. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Donald Engel sold 46,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $2,250,775.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,981 shares in the company, valued at $7,320,572.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 766,981 shares of company stock worth $33,661,019 in the last 90 days. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

Recommended Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.