BlackRock Inc. Sells 137,778 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 237,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,778 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Bentley Systems worth $9,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,386,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,730,000. Rivulet Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $7,065,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $6,177,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,956,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

BSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Bentley Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.43.

In related news, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 22,062 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $907,630.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,677,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,030,369.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

BSY opened at $44.41 on Friday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $54.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.89.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $219.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.80 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

There is no company description available for Bentley Systems Inc

