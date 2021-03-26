BlackRock Inc. Acquires New Stake in Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT)

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,203,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,957,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.47% of Shift Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $5,338,000. 15.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SFT opened at $8.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.63. Shift Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $14.91.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.36. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shift Technologies, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shift Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Shift Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark raised Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shift Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shift Technologies Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides an online platform that allows people to buy and sell their new and used cars. The company offers sedans, hatchbacks, wagons, SUVs, vans, coupes, convertibles, and trucks. It also offers financing options. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California with physical locations in San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Sacramento, California; and Portland, Oregon.

