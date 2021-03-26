BlackRock Inc. Acquires 20,054 Shares of PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,406,178 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,054 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.51% of PCTEL worth $9,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PCTI. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of PCTEL by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,336 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 18,171 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in PCTEL by 6.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,862 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in PCTEL by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,052,492 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,957,000 after buying an additional 135,425 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of PCTEL by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,287 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of PCTEL during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

PCTEL stock opened at $6.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.69. PCTEL, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $11.05. The company has a market capitalization of $128.23 million, a PE ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 0.25.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 million. PCTEL had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.22%. As a group, analysts predict that PCTEL, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. PCTEL’s payout ratio is currently 75.86%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised PCTEL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley increased their price objective on PCTEL from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PCTEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

About PCTEL

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wireless network antenna and testing solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things.

