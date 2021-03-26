BlackRock Inc. Acquires 186,910 Shares of Atlantic Power Co. (NYSE:AT)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Atlantic Power Co. (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,825,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 186,910 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.05% of Atlantic Power worth $10,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Power by 172.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 13,389 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Power in the third quarter worth approximately $245,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Power in the 4th quarter worth $323,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in Atlantic Power by 574.2% in the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 503,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 428,991 shares during the period. 55.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Atlantic Power stock opened at $2.81 on Friday. Atlantic Power Co. has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $250.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.34.

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $71.70 million during the quarter. Atlantic Power had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 15.60%. Analysts forecast that Atlantic Power Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlantic Power Corporation owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its portfolio consisted of twenty-one operating projects with an aggregate electric generating capacity of approximately 1,723 megawatts on a gross ownership basis and approximately 1,327 MW on a net ownership basis across eleven states in the United States and two provinces in Canada.

