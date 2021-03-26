Blackbird plc (LON:BIRD) Insider Acquires £25,000 in Stock

Blackbird plc (LON:BIRD) insider Ian McDonough purchased 100,000 shares of Blackbird stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share, with a total value of £25,000 ($32,662.66).

Blackbird stock opened at GBX 24.01 ($0.31) on Friday. Blackbird plc has a 52 week low of GBX 8.60 ($0.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 29.65 ($0.39). The company has a current ratio of 8.28, a quick ratio of 8.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 23.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 20.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £80.93 million and a P/E ratio of -40.02.

Blackbird Company Profile

Blackbird plc develops and operates a cloud video editing and publishing platform under the Blackbird name in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's platform is used for video viewing, clipping, editing, and publishing. It serves news, sports, entertainment, and other sectors.

