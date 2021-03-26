Blackbird plc (LON:BIRD) Insider Acquires £25,000 in Stock

Blackbird plc (LON:BIRD) insider Ian McDonough purchased 100,000 shares of Blackbird stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share, with a total value of £25,000 ($32,662.66).
Blackbird stock opened at GBX 24.01 ($0.31) on Friday. Blackbird plc has a 52 week low of GBX 8.60 ($0.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 29.65 ($0.39). The company has a current ratio of 8.28, a quick ratio of 8.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 23.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 20.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £80.93 million and a P/E ratio of -40.02.
Blackbird Company Profile
