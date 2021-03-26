Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:BDTX traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.75. 11,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,803. The firm has a market cap of $821.64 million and a P/E ratio of -3.57. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $20.75 and a twelve month high of $46.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.21.

In other Black Diamond Therapeutics news, CFO Thomas Leggett sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total value of $101,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $101,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher D. Roberts sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $65,250.00. Insiders have sold 26,156 shares of company stock worth $814,013 over the last three months.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BDTX. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wedbush began coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Black Diamond Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology medicine company, discovers and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and tyrosine-protein kinase.

