BITTO Price Hits $0.24 on Exchanges (BITTO)

BITTO (CURRENCY:BITTO) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. BITTO has a total market capitalization of $716,145.41 and approximately $100,458.00 worth of BITTO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITTO coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000442 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BITTO has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BITTO alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00076037 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002314 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000055 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

JUIICE (JUI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 45.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

BITTO Profile

BITTO (CRYPTO:BITTO) is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2017. BITTO’s total supply is 17,709,627 coins and its circulating supply is 3,036,861 coins. The Reddit community for BITTO is https://reddit.com/r/bittoexchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BITTO’s official message board is medium.com/@bittoexchange . The official website for BITTO is www.bittoexchange.com . BITTO’s official Twitter account is @BittoExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BITTO is a crypto financial platform. It provides the users with a set of investment tools, which allows them to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them through the BITTO Trading Exchange or to access crypto banking features by using the BITTO Banking System. In addition, a lending platform is available at BITTO for the users who wish to perform P2P (Peer to Peer) lending contracts. The BITTO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the official digital asset of BITTO and it will primarily serve the users as a medium to exchange value within the community. “

BITTO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITTO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITTO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITTO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BITTO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITTO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.