BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.00.

Several brokerages have commented on BTAI. UBS Group started coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, insider Frank Yocca sold 15,000 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $725,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,397 shares in the company, valued at $5,003,380.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vincent O’neill sold 25,000 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $1,389,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $3,352,100. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTAI. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $700,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 8.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 12.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTAI opened at $41.17 on Friday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $71.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 1.31.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.01). On average, analysts anticipate that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.