BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) PT Raised to $61.00 at B. Riley

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at B. Riley from $35.50 to $61.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 61.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock opened at $37.71 on Wednesday. BioLife Solutions has a twelve month low of $8.83 and a twelve month high of $47.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.66, a PEG ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 0.53%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Rice sold 9,917 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $412,051.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 210,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,740,208.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Todd Berard sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $226,195.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 81,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,975,421.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 443,239 shares of company stock worth $18,029,575 in the last ninety days. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 46,474 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,111,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,162,000 after purchasing an additional 503,659 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,934,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,907,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.