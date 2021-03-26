BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Price Target Raised to $55.00

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) had its target price increased by Stephens from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Benchmark upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.10.

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock opened at $37.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.66, a P/E/G ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. BioLife Solutions has a 1-year low of $8.83 and a 1-year high of $47.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.59.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 12.67%. As a group, equities analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioLife Solutions news, CEO Michael Rice sold 861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $34,069.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 250,331 shares in the company, valued at $9,905,597.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 18,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $715,515.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 198,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,699,651.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 443,239 shares of company stock valued at $18,029,575 in the last three months. 22.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,232,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,172,000 after acquiring an additional 121,334 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 845,116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,458,000 after buying an additional 165,500 shares during the last quarter. Tower House Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $18,872,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $17,934,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 152.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 406,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,758,000 after buying an additional 245,223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

