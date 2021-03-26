BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Shares Sold by Pura Vida Investments LLC

Pura Vida Investments LLC lowered its position in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned about 0.46% of BioLife Solutions worth $5,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 1,358.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 265.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ:BLFS traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,905. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.83 and a 1-year high of $47.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.66, a PEG ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 0.53%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Benchmark upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioLife Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.10.

In other BioLife Solutions news, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $401,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 213,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,598,399.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew G. Hinson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total transaction of $114,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,961 shares in the company, valued at $774,608.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 443,239 shares of company stock worth $18,029,575 over the last quarter. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS).

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.