BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley analyst M. Wiesenberger expects that the medical equipment provider will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for BioLife Solutions’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

BLFS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities raised their price target on BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group upped their price target on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.10.

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock opened at $37.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.59. BioLife Solutions has a 1 year low of $8.83 and a 1 year high of $47.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.66, a P/E/G ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 0.53%.

In other BioLife Solutions news, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 18,484 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $715,515.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 198,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,699,651.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Walter Villiger sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $3,219,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 443,239 shares of company stock worth $18,029,575. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 63.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,418,000 after buying an additional 46,474 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 82.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,111,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,162,000 after buying an additional 503,659 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,934,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,907,000. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

