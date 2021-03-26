BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Announces Earnings Results

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 541.14% and a negative net margin of 58.34%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIOL traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.85. 155,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,069,301. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.58. BIOLASE has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $123.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.98.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BIOL shares. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of BIOLASE from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.15 price target on shares of BIOLASE in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BIOLASE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

