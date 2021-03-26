BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) Releases Earnings Results

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.72), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of BioAtla stock opened at $60.73 on Friday. BioAtla has a 12 month low of $27.15 and a 12 month high of $76.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.93.

Several analysts have weighed in on BCAB shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of BioAtla in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BioAtla in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of BioAtla in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of BioAtla from $47.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

