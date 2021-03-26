BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) PT Raised to $87.00

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $47.00 to $87.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 43.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on BioAtla in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BioAtla in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on BioAtla in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company.

BCAB opened at $60.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.93. BioAtla has a 52-week low of $27.15 and a 52-week high of $76.63.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.72). As a group, equities analysts expect that BioAtla will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in BioAtla during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,767,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in BioAtla during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,058,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in BioAtla during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,715,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in BioAtla during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,993,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in BioAtla during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,595,000.

BioAtla Company Profile

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

