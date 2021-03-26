BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BIO-key International had a negative return on equity of 379.14% and a negative net margin of 770.75%.

Shares of BIO-key International stock remained flat at $$3.55 on Friday. 5,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,097. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.15 and a 200-day moving average of $2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $27.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.02. BIO-key International has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $20.64.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded shares of BIO-key International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday.

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint biometric identification and identity verification technologies, and related identity management and credentialing biometric hardware and software solutions. Its solutions enable application developers, value added resellers, and channel partners to integrate fingerprint biometrics into their applications.

