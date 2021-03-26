BIKI (BIKI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.70 Million

BIKI (CURRENCY:BIKI) traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. One BIKI coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0542 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges. BIKI has a total market cap of $17.08 million and $1.70 million worth of BIKI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BIKI has traded up 34.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00023486 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00049494 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.02 or 0.00650146 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001890 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.08 or 0.00064411 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00023614 BTC.

About BIKI

BIKI is a coin. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2018. BIKI’s total supply is 469,728,079 coins and its circulating supply is 314,898,567 coins. The official website for BIKI is www.biki.com/zh_CN/trade/BIKI_USDT . BIKI’s official Twitter account is @BiKiEnglish and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in June 2018 and headquartered in Singapore, BiKi.com is a global digital currency trading service provider. The platform is committed to creating the safest, most stable and efficient digital currency trading platform for users around the world. At present, it has supported many languages ​​such as Chinese and English, and serves nearly 100 countries and regions, with over 1 million users worldwide. BiKi has launched a subversive ” mining, buying back and destroying, rising and falling” model where 100% of the platform fee was used to repurchase the platform currency and destroyed them. BIKI (BIKI) is the native Ethereum-based cryptocurrency from the BIKI exchange platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIKI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIKI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BIKI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

