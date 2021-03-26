BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

BIGC has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp raised BigCommerce from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on BigCommerce from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays increased their target price on BigCommerce from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.90.

BIGC opened at $54.58 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. BigCommerce has a 12-month low of $51.15 and a 12-month high of $162.50.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.58 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that BigCommerce will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $691,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 86,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,993,514.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jimmy Duvall sold 120,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total value of $7,403,949.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,701,402.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,850,382 shares of company stock worth $110,344,413 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,323,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in BigCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,714,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,883,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,593,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,665,000. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

