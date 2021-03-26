Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,102.43

Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,102.43 ($14.40) and traded as high as GBX 1,116 ($14.58). Big Yellow Group shares last traded at GBX 1,106 ($14.45), with a volume of 159,458 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.59, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,114.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,102.70.

Get Big Yellow Group alerts:

In other news, insider James Gibson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,165 ($15.22), for a total transaction of £1,165,000 ($1,522,079.96).

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Big Yellow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Yellow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.