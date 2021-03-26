Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) COO Rajendra M. Mohan Sells 8,640 Shares

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 8,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $1,028,419.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,536,570.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Rajendra M. Mohan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 16th, Rajendra M. Mohan sold 4,261 shares of Best Buy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $485,242.68.

NYSE BBY opened at $116.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $51.71 and a one year high of $124.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.06.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.19 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. Research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Best Buy by 476.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on BBY shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.26.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

