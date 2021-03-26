Beowulf (BWF) Trading 3.1% Higher Over Last Week

Beowulf (CURRENCY:BWF) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. Beowulf has a market cap of $11.65 million and $938.00 worth of Beowulf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Beowulf has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Beowulf token can now be bought for about $0.0116 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $248.64 or 0.00469297 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00059925 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00005510 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $100.28 or 0.00189273 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $422.94 or 0.00798274 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00052529 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00078026 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Beowulf’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,099 tokens. The official website for Beowulf is beowulfchain.com

