Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 38,312 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 652,835 shares.The stock last traded at $42.99 and had previously closed at $43.91.

BSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bentley Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.43.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $219.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.80 million. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th.

In other news, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 22,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $907,630.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,677,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,030,369.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 1,001.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,718,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,717 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Bentley Systems by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,372,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,610,000 after purchasing an additional 371,455 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 15,065.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,284,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,016 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 581,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the third quarter worth about $11,776,000. Institutional investors own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

