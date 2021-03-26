Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 2,415 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 10.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 23,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 476,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,480,000 after acquiring an additional 8,636 shares in the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,483,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,928,000 after acquiring an additional 549,570 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 30.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,550,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,482,000 after acquiring an additional 598,429 shares in the last quarter. 47.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MFC opened at $21.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.40 and a 200-day moving average of $17.32. The stock has a market cap of $41.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $22.25.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.2205 dividend. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MFC shares. CIBC downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. National Alliance Securities reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Manulife Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

