Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Lowers Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,302 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 196,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,014,000 after purchasing an additional 13,227 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,759,635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $618,237,000 after purchasing an additional 207,996 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 22,053 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 158,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after purchasing an additional 83,200 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Shares of EME opened at $109.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.19 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.44. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.94 and a 12 month high of $115.59.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $228,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EME. Sidoti lowered EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on EMCOR Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.25.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

See Also: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.