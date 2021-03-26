Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Increases Stake in Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) by 5,239.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,052 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned 0.34% of Barings Participation Investors worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Barings Participation Investors by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 134,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Barings Participation Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in Barings Participation Investors by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 379,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 11,850 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Barings Participation Investors by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 53,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Barings Participation Investors by 574.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 190,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 162,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Barings Participation Investors alerts:

Shares of NYSE MPV opened at $12.79 on Friday. Barings Participation Investors has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $13.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.75.

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV).

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Participation Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Participation Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.