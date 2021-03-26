Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $479,000 Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $60,000.

VMBS opened at $53.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.99. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $53.25 and a 12 month high of $54.74.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

