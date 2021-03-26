Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Grows Position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,196 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the fourth quarter valued at $16,882,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the fourth quarter valued at $619,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 578,540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,801,000 after buying an additional 12,779 shares during the last quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the fourth quarter valued at $43,371,000. Finally, Meritage Group LP lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 117.7% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 699,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,074,000 after acquiring an additional 378,055 shares during the period. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Zendesk stock opened at $130.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.83. Zendesk, Inc. has a one year low of $56.60 and a one year high of $166.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.28. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.38 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Zendesk from $143.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Zendesk from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.31.

In related news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.30, for a total transaction of $651,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,167.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 1,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.94, for a total value of $147,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,636,809.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,579 shares of company stock valued at $17,119,042. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

