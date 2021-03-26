Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Cuts Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,596 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NKE. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,414 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its position in shares of NIKE by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 8,542 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NKE opened at $128.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.89. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.16 and a 52 week high of $147.95. The company has a market capitalization of $202.80 billion, a PE ratio of 73.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on NIKE from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NIKE from $176.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.77.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total value of $4,062,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total value of $18,365,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,532,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,425,781.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,500 shares of company stock worth $29,620,690 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

