Beldex Price Down 11.5% This Week (BDX)

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0718 or 0.00000138 BTC on major exchanges. Beldex has a total market cap of $70.39 million and approximately $18,803.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 4,964,242.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00049940 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000068 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 36.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. Beldex’s official message board is medium.com/beldex. Beldex’s official website is beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELDEX is a cryptocurrency ecosystem that has emerged with the sole purpose of resolving some of the key issues faced by the crypto world like privacy, liquidity, and usability. BELDEX coins cannot be traced back due to encryption. This is achieved by masking the sender and receiver addresses. With the usage of RingXT coin algorithm, BELDEX ensures “stealth” mode during the transactions. “

