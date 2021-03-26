Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Price Hits $1,968.31 on Major Exchanges

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 12% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One Beefy.Finance token can currently be purchased for $1,968.31 or 0.03623770 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. Beefy.Finance has a market capitalization of $141.72 million and $8.41 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $139.15 or 0.00256182 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00015372 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00009597 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00005284 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00045481 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Token Profile

Beefy.Finance uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,000 tokens. Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance

Buying and Selling Beefy.Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using US dollars.

