BBR Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

BBR Partners LLC increased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,737 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Target by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Target in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Guggenheim raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.40.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TGT traded up $6.15 on Friday, hitting $198.85. The stock had a trading volume of 181,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,108,311. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $184.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $90.17 and a 52-week high of $199.96. The stock has a market cap of $99.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

