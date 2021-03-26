BBR Partners LLC Lowers Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

BBR Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in Visa by 6.0% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 8,632 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd increased its position in Visa by 18.6% during the third quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 191,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $38,309,000 after acquiring an additional 30,023 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 116.9% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 9,202 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Visa from $233.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.36.

In other news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total transaction of $6,680,787.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 132,947 shares of company stock worth $29,322,127 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $210.14. The company had a trading volume of 111,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,359,037. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $410.26 billion, a PE ratio of 42.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $150.60 and a one year high of $228.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $212.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.45.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

