BBR Partners LLC Increases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

BBR Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,574,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,344,232,000 after buying an additional 52,281 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,980,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $959,819,000 after acquiring an additional 83,003 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,825,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $922,365,000 after acquiring an additional 179,853 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,859,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $689,587,000 after acquiring an additional 47,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,372,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,558,000 after acquiring an additional 264,597 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWF traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $238.91. 44,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,465,418. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.57. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $142.87 and a 1 year high of $255.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.