BBR Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

BBR Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,267 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 104,308 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,036,000 after buying an additional 13,484 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.02. The company had a trading volume of 190,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,562,101. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.16. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.85 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 44.62%.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 410,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total transaction of $53,946,527.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at $423,031,456.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 411,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total transaction of $59,407,889.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,438,848.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,035,000 shares of company stock worth $556,529,644 over the last 90 days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.21.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

