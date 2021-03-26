BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 646,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,530 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of BayCom worth $9,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of BayCom by 502.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in BayCom by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in BayCom by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 249,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in BayCom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of BayCom by 10.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BCML opened at $18.28 on Friday. BayCom Corp has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $216.31 million, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.80 and a 200 day moving average of $14.36.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. BayCom had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $21.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.51 million. Research analysts expect that BayCom Corp will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on BayCom from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

BayCom Company Profile

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multi-family real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

