Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC trimmed its stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,400 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 320.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 244.6% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 31,800 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Bausch Health Companies by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 62.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BHC opened at $31.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.64 and its 200-day moving average is $22.63. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of -5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.97 and a twelve month high of $34.80.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 23.92% and a positive return on equity of 173.20%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised Bausch Health Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut Bausch Health Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bausch Health Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.23.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

