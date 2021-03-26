Barclays PLC Trims Stock Holdings in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Barclays PLC lowered its holdings in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,931 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,141 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Model N were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Model N by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Model N during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Model N during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Model N during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Model N during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. 93.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Adams sold 8,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total value of $320,375.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,745.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $452,293.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,942,515.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,727 shares of company stock worth $1,292,935 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Model N stock opened at $33.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.98 and a beta of 0.95. Model N, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $48.20.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. Model N had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 8.48%. On average, research analysts expect that Model N, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on Model N from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research upgraded Model N from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Model N from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Model N from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Model N has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.63.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

