Barclays PLC Reduces Stock Position in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,378 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Gladstone Commercial were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Commercial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 159.7% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Gladstone Commercial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Shares of GOOD opened at $19.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $706.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.89 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.27 and a 200-day moving average of $18.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $20.95.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.20. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $32.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.1252 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.94%.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

Read More: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.