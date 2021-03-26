Barclays PLC Reduces Stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 70.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,032 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,995,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,811,000 after buying an additional 441,150 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Rayonier by 5.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,268,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,547,000 after purchasing an additional 68,337 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rayonier during the fourth quarter valued at $23,454,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Rayonier by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 548,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,124,000 after purchasing an additional 11,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Rayonier by 7.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 497,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,146,000 after purchasing an additional 34,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Rayonier alerts:

In other Rayonier news, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $167,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:RYN opened at $31.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 98.47 and a beta of 0.98. Rayonier Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.23 and a 52 week high of $35.75.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $196.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.41 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 234.78%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RYN shares. Raymond James downgraded Rayonier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Rayonier Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.