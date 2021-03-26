Barclays PLC Lowers Stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Barclays PLC lowered its position in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 110,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,330,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 7.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSWI stock opened at $131.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.78. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a one year low of $56.90 and a one year high of $139.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.05.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.24. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $89.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total value of $247,580.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,811 shares in the company, valued at $5,547,153.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Luke Alverson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $156,888.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,324.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,200 shares of company stock worth $672,288 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $147.00) on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Monday, February 8th.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

