Barclays PLC Has $626,000 Stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 41.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,928 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 84.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie increased their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush raised their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.85.

Shares of SIX opened at $48.32 on Friday. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $51.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.55 and a 200-day moving average of $32.47.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $109.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.59 million. The firm’s revenue was down 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $676,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,406,950.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks, which include 23 parks located in the United States, two parks in Mexico, and one park in Montreal, Canada.

