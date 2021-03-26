Barclays PLC Has $549,000 Stock Holdings in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Barclays PLC trimmed its stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) by 50.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,051 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 50,928 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.08% of Scorpio Tankers worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,956,640 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,084,000 after buying an additional 204,047 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 378,521 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after buying an additional 158,371 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 7.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 18,968 shares during the last quarter. Game Creek Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 198,750 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 26,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 2.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,057 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STNG stock opened at $19.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $28.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.89.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.93 million. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 8.82%. Analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is -42.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on STNG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scorpio Tankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.78.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

