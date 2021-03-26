Barclays PLC Buys 8,466 Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 610.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,466 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Mercury General by 211.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 262,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,701,000 after buying an additional 178,185 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Mercury General by 18.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 188,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,810,000 after buying an additional 28,984 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Mercury General by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 581,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,357,000 after buying an additional 49,411 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Mercury General by 54.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 13,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mercury General by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. 38.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Mercury General in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

NYSE MCY opened at $60.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mercury General Co. has a 12-month low of $34.12 and a 12-month high of $65.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.38.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.69. Mercury General had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $957.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.632 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.31%.

In other news, Chairman George Joseph sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $724,020.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,601,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,199,295.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 34.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

