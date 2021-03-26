Barclays Increases United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target to $255.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $190.00 to $255.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on URI. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of United Rentals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. OTR Global upgraded shares of United Rentals to a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. United Rentals currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $210.00.

URI opened at $314.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $295.30 and its 200 day moving average is $234.44. United Rentals has a 12-month low of $86.00 and a 12-month high of $330.79.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that United Rentals will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total value of $460,895.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,647 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,315.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total transaction of $1,738,448.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,199.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,571 shares of company stock worth $2,731,257 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of URI. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in United Rentals during the third quarter worth $232,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in United Rentals by 13.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 30.1% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,214,000 after buying an additional 6,917 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in United Rentals by 0.9% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 11,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in United Rentals by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,197,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $732,544,000 after buying an additional 11,908 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

