Barclays Boosts APi Group (NYSE:APG) Price Target to $24.00

APi Group (NYSE:APG) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
APG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of APi Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of APi Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.00.
Shares of NYSE:APG opened at $18.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.86. APi Group has a 12-month low of $8.84 and a 12-month high of $20.80.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in APi Group during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of APi Group during the fourth quarter valued at $195,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of APi Group during the fourth quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of APi Group during the fourth quarter valued at $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.
About APi Group
APi Group Corporation provides commercial life safety solutions and industrial specialty services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.
