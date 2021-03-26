Barclays Boosts APi Group (NYSE:APG) Price Target to $24.00

APi Group (NYSE:APG) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

APG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of APi Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of APi Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Get APi Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:APG opened at $18.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.86. APi Group has a 12-month low of $8.84 and a 12-month high of $20.80.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.21 million. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that APi Group will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in APi Group during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of APi Group during the fourth quarter valued at $195,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of APi Group during the fourth quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of APi Group during the fourth quarter valued at $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides commercial life safety solutions and industrial specialty services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.