Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 248,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.19% of Bank OZK worth $7,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Bank OZK in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank OZK during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Bank OZK in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 573.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank OZK in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OZK stock opened at $41.35 on Friday. Bank OZK has a one year low of $15.17 and a one year high of $45.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 22.78%. The business had revenue of $266.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.03 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.64%.

OZK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Bank OZK from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.30.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

