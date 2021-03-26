Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $257.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) will report sales of $257.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bank OZK’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $253.70 million to $259.90 million. Bank OZK posted sales of $237.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Bank OZK will report full-year sales of $1.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bank OZK.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $266.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.03 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 22.78%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OZK shares. TheStreet upgraded Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Bank OZK from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist raised their price target on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.30.

OZK traded up $1.18 on Monday, hitting $41.35. 659,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 953,974. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.90. Bank OZK has a one year low of $15.17 and a one year high of $45.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.278 per share. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.64%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its position in Bank OZK by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 12,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in Bank OZK by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Bank OZK by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 81,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Bank OZK by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 248,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Featured Article: EV Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank OZK (OZK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.