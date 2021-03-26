Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) Insider Sells $57,500.00 in Stock

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) insider Douglas H. Sass sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00.

NASDAQ:BKSC traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $23.50. 132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,881. The firm has a market cap of $129.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.43. Bank of South Carolina Co. has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $25.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.93.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 11.75%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bank of South Carolina stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,370 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Bank of South Carolina as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Company Profile

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides financial services to individuals, professionals, and small and middle market businesses in South Carolina. The company offers a range of deposit products, including non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

